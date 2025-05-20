Mizoram Emerges as India's First Fully Literate State
Mizoram has been declared India's first fully literate state by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, with the announcement made alongside Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary. Initiatives like ULLAS and Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram have helped achieve this milestone, marking a new chapter towards digital, financial, and entrepreneurial literacy.
- Country:
- India
Mizoram has been officially recognized as India's first fully literate state, a milestone announced by Chief Minister Lalduhoma in the presence of Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary. The declaration was made during a ceremony at Mizoram University, marking a significant achievement for the northeastern state.
The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of sustaining this literacy achievement through continuous education initiatives including digital access and vocational skills training. He encouraged a push towards broader goals, such as digital and financial literacy and fostering entrepreneurial skills among Mizos.
The achievement builds on a robust foundation laid by the 2011 Census when Mizoram had a literacy rate of 91.33%, placing it third in the nation. Through programs like ULLAS and Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram, the state identified and educated remaining non-literate individuals, employing 292 volunteer teachers in a community-driven campaign to eradicate illiteracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala's Educational Scam: The Fake Website Fiasco
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Decisions: Health Expansion, Education, and Infrastructure Development
Devendra Fadnavis Steers Maharashtra's Educational Future
ASCEND: Transforming India's Microfinance Landscape through Education
Himachal Pradesh CM Pushes Reforms in Education and Employee Welfare