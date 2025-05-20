Mizoram Emerges as India's First Fully Literate State

Mizoram has been officially recognized as India's first fully literate state, a milestone announced by Chief Minister Lalduhoma in the presence of Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary. The declaration was made during a ceremony at Mizoram University, marking a significant achievement for the northeastern state.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of sustaining this literacy achievement through continuous education initiatives including digital access and vocational skills training. He encouraged a push towards broader goals, such as digital and financial literacy and fostering entrepreneurial skills among Mizos.

The achievement builds on a robust foundation laid by the 2011 Census when Mizoram had a literacy rate of 91.33%, placing it third in the nation. Through programs like ULLAS and Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram, the state identified and educated remaining non-literate individuals, employing 292 volunteer teachers in a community-driven campaign to eradicate illiteracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)