Delhi University's SOL Exam Amid Renovation Controversy
Students from Delhi University's School of Open Learning, along with the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan, protested after being required to take exams amidst renovation debris. A senior DU official denied the claims, stating that the exams were conducted properly and renovation materials were kept aside.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 22:28 IST
- India
Students from Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) protested this Tuesday, alleging they were forced to take exams surrounded by renovation debris.
This protest follows the release of videos showing students writing exams in a basement parking area amidst hazardous materials. However, a senior DU official refuted the claims.
Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) demanded legal action, citing similar issues in previous exams. Despite official assurances, concerns remain about the examination environment and safety.
