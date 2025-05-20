Delhi University's SOL Exam Amid Renovation Controversy

Students from Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) protested this Tuesday, alleging they were forced to take exams surrounded by renovation debris.

This protest follows the release of videos showing students writing exams in a basement parking area amidst hazardous materials. However, a senior DU official refuted the claims.

Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) demanded legal action, citing similar issues in previous exams. Despite official assurances, concerns remain about the examination environment and safety.

