IDeA World College Shines at Bangalore University Exams
Students from IDeA World College excelled in Bangalore University exams, with three securing top ranks in fashion and interior design. Their success underscores the college’s commitment to providing industry-oriented education. Faculty member Zulekha Asif praised their dedication and creativity, reinforcing the institution's standing as a premier design school.
Students from IDeA World College, affiliated with Bangalore University, have made a mark in the recently announced semester examination results. Celebrating academic excellence, three students from the college's specialized fashion and interior design programs secured top university ranks.
Himadri Suguru earned a notable 2nd rank in the B.Sc. in Fashion and Apparel Design, exemplifying academic prowess and a robust grounding in design. Grishmaa R Bavishi, representing the B.Sc. in Interior Design and Decoration program, clinched the 6th rank, while Nidhi D Kulkarni, also from the Fashion and Apparel Design course, achieved the 7th rank.
The college management expressed pride in these accomplishments, reflecting on its commitment to nurturing talent and delivering industry-oriented design education. Faculty member Zulekha Asif emphasized that design education encompasses creativity, clarity of thought, innovation, and execution, qualities vividly demonstrated by these students. The accolades further bolster the institution's reputation as a leading design destination in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
