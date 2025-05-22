Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Challenges UP Madrassa Closures in Court

The Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind has announced plans to take legal action against the Uttar Pradesh government for its alleged forced closures of unrecognised madrassas across the state. State president Maulana Ashhad Rashidi chaired the decisive meeting, where the committee discussed recent administrative actions largely concentrated in districts bordering Nepal.

Legal adviser Maulana Kaab Rashidi confirmed the organization's intentions to approach the Allahabad High Court, citing that madrassas are shielded by the Right to Education Act, as reaffirmed by a 2014 Supreme Court judgment. He stated that despite a government order halting actions against madrassas, these closures have persisted, affecting over 200 institutions.

The committee also tackled the Waqf (Amendment) Act, with petitions presently pending in the Supreme Court. Additional discussions centered on strategies to enhance literacy among Muslims, with district units tasked with promoting education. Over 150 representatives from various regions contributed to these deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)