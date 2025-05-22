Chitkara University and Ludhiana Angels Network Forge Path for Student Innovators
Chitkara University has partnered with Ludhiana Angels Network to foster entrepreneurship through a Memorandum of Understanding. This collaboration aims to support startups by offering mentorship, funding, and strategic networking opportunities, thereby empowering students to develop investor-ready ventures and contribute to a robust ecosystem of innovation.
22-05-2025
Chitkara University has taken a dynamic step to enhance entrepreneurship and innovation within its campus by partnering with Ludhiana Angels Network.
The newly signed Memorandum of Understanding symbolizes a shared commitment to nurturing student-led startups by providing mentorship, funding opportunities, and strategic networking.
This initiative underscores the university's dedication to empowering the next generation of innovators to develop scalable, real-world solutions that meet market demands.
