Chitkara University and Ludhiana Angels Network Forge Path for Student Innovators

Chitkara University has partnered with Ludhiana Angels Network to foster entrepreneurship through a Memorandum of Understanding. This collaboration aims to support startups by offering mentorship, funding, and strategic networking opportunities, thereby empowering students to develop investor-ready ventures and contribute to a robust ecosystem of innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:44 IST
Chitkara University has taken a dynamic step to enhance entrepreneurship and innovation within its campus by partnering with Ludhiana Angels Network.

The newly signed Memorandum of Understanding symbolizes a shared commitment to nurturing student-led startups by providing mentorship, funding opportunities, and strategic networking.

This initiative underscores the university's dedication to empowering the next generation of innovators to develop scalable, real-world solutions that meet market demands.

