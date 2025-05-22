Chitkara University and Ludhiana Angels Network Forge Path for Student Innovators

Chitkara University has taken a dynamic step to enhance entrepreneurship and innovation within its campus by partnering with Ludhiana Angels Network.

The newly signed Memorandum of Understanding symbolizes a shared commitment to nurturing student-led startups by providing mentorship, funding opportunities, and strategic networking.

This initiative underscores the university's dedication to empowering the next generation of innovators to develop scalable, real-world solutions that meet market demands.

