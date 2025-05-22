Left Menu

West Bengal SSC's Recruitment Notification Sparks Protests

The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) is set to issue a notification for recruiting teachers and non-teaching staff. This decision follows a Supreme Court order invalidating past appointments. Protests have erupted with teachers demanding not to retake the exam, highlighting widespread frustrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) plans to release a recruitment notification for teachers and non-teaching staff by May 28 or 29, in line with a Supreme Court directive. The court invalidated 25,753 appointments and called the 2016 selection process flawed.

Jobless teachers have protested, demanding permanent positions without retaking exams. The SSC's move comes amid these agitations, with many teachers refusing to appear for fresh recruitment tests.

Senior SSC officials confirmed the required notification is in preparation, and all 22 lakh candidates from 2016 can reapply. The state is mandated to begin recruitment by May 31 and finish by December 31, as ordered by the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

