West Bengal SSC's Recruitment Notification Sparks Protests

The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) plans to release a recruitment notification for teachers and non-teaching staff by May 28 or 29, in line with a Supreme Court directive. The court invalidated 25,753 appointments and called the 2016 selection process flawed.

Jobless teachers have protested, demanding permanent positions without retaking exams. The SSC's move comes amid these agitations, with many teachers refusing to appear for fresh recruitment tests.

Senior SSC officials confirmed the required notification is in preparation, and all 22 lakh candidates from 2016 can reapply. The state is mandated to begin recruitment by May 31 and finish by December 31, as ordered by the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)