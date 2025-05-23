Left Menu

Harvard's International Crisis: A Nationwide Higher Education Alarm

The Trump administration has halted Harvard University's ability to enroll foreign students, affecting its revenue significantly. This measure, impacting higher education across the U.S., highlights international students' importance as they often pay full tuition. Other universities might face similar actions if they don't comply with administration expectations.

Updated: 23-05-2025 04:02 IST
The Trump administration's latest move to curtail Harvard University's foreign student enrollments has sent shockwaves through the higher education sector in the U.S., striking at a critical financial pillar relied upon by many institutions. The policy decision underscores the economic heft international students carry within hundreds of universities nationwide, since these students typically pay full tuition, thereby bolstering schools' budgets.

Robert Kelchen, a finance professor at the University of Tennessee, warns that Harvard's predicament could become a harbinger for others. Kristi Noem, Trump's homeland security adviser, emphasized the administration's readiness to extend such measures to other institutions. Her direct message for compliance was unmistakably clear during an appearance on Fox News, indicating a broader agenda targeting various universities, including Columbia University.

Current statistics reveal that international students comprise significant proportions of student bodies across numerous institutions, with 27% at Harvard and comparable figures at Columbia. As universities grapple with recent reductions in federal research funding, the financial ramifications of the administration's actions could be dire. This latest development adds financial strain, though student financial aid remains untouched for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

