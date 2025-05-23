Trump Administration Revokes Harvard’s Foreign Student Enrollment Rights

The Trump administration has made a decisive move by revoking Harvard University's capacity to enroll foreign students, creating uncertainty for countless students, including approximately 788 from India. The decision has sparked considerable outrage and concern regarding the legal status and futures of these students.

In an order communicated by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification was terminated. This revocation requires currently enrolled foreign students to transfer to other universities or face the loss of their legal status, affecting U.S.-India relations.

Ajay Bhutoria, a former advisor to President Biden, expressed strong criticism, highlighting the policy's detrimental effect on Indian students who contribute significantly to the U.S. economy. Calls are mounting for the administration to overturn this decision to protect educational opportunities and international ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)