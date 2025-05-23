Left Menu

Trump Administration Revokes Harvard’s Foreign Student Enrollment Rights

In a significant move, the Trump administration has revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll foreign students, impacting thousands globally, including 788 from India. This decision threatens U.S.-India ties and raises concerns over political motivations, with calls to reverse the order swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-05-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 09:03 IST
Trump Administration Revokes Harvard’s Foreign Student Enrollment Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has made a decisive move by revoking Harvard University's capacity to enroll foreign students, creating uncertainty for countless students, including approximately 788 from India. The decision has sparked considerable outrage and concern regarding the legal status and futures of these students.

In an order communicated by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification was terminated. This revocation requires currently enrolled foreign students to transfer to other universities or face the loss of their legal status, affecting U.S.-India relations.

Ajay Bhutoria, a former advisor to President Biden, expressed strong criticism, highlighting the policy's detrimental effect on Indian students who contribute significantly to the U.S. economy. Calls are mounting for the administration to overturn this decision to protect educational opportunities and international ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025