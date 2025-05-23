Left Menu

Harvard International Student Ban Sparks Global Concern

The Trump administration's decision to ban international students, including those from Harvard, has stirred global reactions, especially in China and India. Concerns grow over America's institutional reputation, while Chinese and Indian authorities evaluate the impact. Both affected students and international universities are exploring alternative educational opportunities.

Updated: 23-05-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:25 IST
The Trump administration's decision to prohibit international students, including those from Harvard, is causing significant global backlash, especially among Chinese and Indian students and authorities. This move threatens America's credibility in the world of academia.

Chinese state media and officials have openly criticized the policy, emphasizing that it might deter international students from choosing the U.S. China's Foreign Ministry highlighted potential long-term damage to America's image, while avoiding specific details on how Chinese students abroad would be helped.

Meanwhile, universities and education consultants are advising patience as the legal ramifications unfold. In contrast, studies are increasingly choosing alternative destinations like the UK. Hong Kong universities have stepped in, offering their support to affected students, as the situation continues to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

