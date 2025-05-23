Left Menu

Harvard Battles Trump Administration Over International Students

The Trump administration's decision to revoke Harvard University's eligibility to enroll international students incites criticism, particularly concerning the status of Indian students. Congress supports these students, while Harvard sues the government, aiming to reverse this ruling impacting their F-1 and J-1 visa holders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:11 IST
The Trump administration's recent decision to revoke Harvard University's certification to enroll foreign students is stirring significant controversy. Congress has expressed solidarity with the affected Indian students, while accusing the Modi government of remaining passive as the Trump administration continues its offensive on U.S. educational institutions.

In an unexpected move, the administration terminated Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification, immediately altering the legal status of many students, including nearly 800 from India. Responding to the situation, Harvard filed a lawsuit against the administration, citing the decision as 'unlawful and unwarranted.'

For over 70 years, Harvard has welcomed international students under the F-1 and J-1 visa programs. Now, many enrolled international students face challenges securing their legal status. Harvard argues this sudden revocation has devastating impacts on its students and the university's ability to sponsor future terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

