Transforming Education: Uttar Pradesh's Project Alankaar Shines at NDA Conclave

Uttar Pradesh's Project Alankaar, highlighted at the NDA Chief Ministers' Conclave, aims to revamp 2,441 government schools by meeting 35 infrastructure benchmarks. The initiative has led to increased enrollment and attendance, receiving widespread acclaim and interest from other state leaders for potential replication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-05-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 23:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's ambitious 'Project Alankaar' was spotlighted at the NDA Chief Ministers' Conclave in Delhi, as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath showcased the impressive strides made in overhauling government school infrastructure.

The initiative, which strives for comprehensive modernization of 2,441 schools, includes introducing cutting-edge facilities and has caught the eye of various state leaders keen on emulating its success.

The project's notable achievements include a 23% rise in government school enrollment and increased attendance rates, underscoring its positive impact on education quality and accessibility in the region.

