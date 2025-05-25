Transforming Education: Uttar Pradesh's Project Alankaar Shines at NDA Conclave

Uttar Pradesh's ambitious 'Project Alankaar' was spotlighted at the NDA Chief Ministers' Conclave in Delhi, as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath showcased the impressive strides made in overhauling government school infrastructure.

The initiative, which strives for comprehensive modernization of 2,441 schools, includes introducing cutting-edge facilities and has caught the eye of various state leaders keen on emulating its success.

The project's notable achievements include a 23% rise in government school enrollment and increased attendance rates, underscoring its positive impact on education quality and accessibility in the region.