Hong Kong Universities Seek Top Talent Amid Harvard's International Student Ban

Hong Kong's Education Bureau has urged local universities to capitalize on a new opportunity following a recent ban preventing Harvard University from enrolling international students. The decision by the Trump administration revokes Harvard's ability to accept foreign students, citing concerns over alleged antisemitism and ties with the Chinese Communist Party.

The restriction affects the 2025-2026 academic year, with effects already apparent as Chinese nationals constituted a substantial portion of Harvard's international students in 2024. In response, Hong Kong's education authorities have contacted the Harvard Club of Hong Kong to extend support, ensuring the protection of affected students' rights and aiding in a smooth academic transition.

As part of efforts to maintain Hong Kong's reputation as an international education hub, the University of Science and Technology (HKUST) in Hong Kong has opened its doors to affected Harvard students with promises of unconditional offers and streamlined admissions. This move aligns with Hong Kong's strategy to safeguard and nurture academic excellence amid a shifting global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)