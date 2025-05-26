Rising Suicides Among NEET Aspirants in Kota: A Tragic Trend

A tragic incident unfolded in Kota with the suicide of an 18-year-old NEET aspirant named Zeeshan from Jammu and Kashmir. Reports indicate that this marks the 15th such tragic event in the city this year, spotlighting an alarming trend.

According to Circle Inspector Ramesh Kavia, Zeeshan had conveyed her distress during a phone call with a relative, mentioning her suicidal thoughts before disconnecting. The relative promptly alerted Mamta, a fellow student residing in the same building, to check on Zeeshan.

Upon discovery, Zeeshan was found hanging in her room, with efforts to save her proving unsuccessful. As authorities continue their investigations, the lack of an 'anti-hanging device' in her room has been noted. The troubling pattern of student suicides in Kota, particularly among NEET aspirants, raises serious concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)