Supreme Court to Hear Plea Against Two-Shift NEET-PG Exams

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea against the decision to conduct the NEET-PG 2025 exam in two shifts. Concerns over fairness arise due to potential variations in exam difficulty. The plea was filed by Aditi and others, emphasizing a single shift for equitable competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 11:53 IST
The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on a plea challenging the National Board of Examination's decision to conduct the NEET-PG 2025 exam in two shifts. The hearing date follows repeated requests from a lawyer representing the challengers, who argue that this format could lead to unfairness due to differing difficulty levels across shifts.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses, slated for June 15, will occur on a computer-based platform, with results expected by July 15. Concerns were raised by the plea, which seeks the examination's conduct in a single shift to ensure a 'just, fair, reasonable, and equitable' competitive ground for all candidates.

The bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih, is also considering a slew of directions recently issued by the top court to prevent seat-blocking in NEET-PG counselling, including the publication of raw scores and normalization methods. The plea was filed by an individual named Aditi, among others, aiming to safeguard equity in the examination process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

