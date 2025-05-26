Left Menu

Impasse in Bengal: Teachers Demand Reinstatement Amid Legal Tussles

A group of teachers in West Bengal, recently dismissed by a Supreme Court ruling, met with education officials seeking resolution. Despite extensive discussions, no conclusive outcome was reached. Tensions remain high as protestors demand reinstatement without having to take fresh exams, following a contentious mass demonstration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:50 IST
Impasse in Bengal: Teachers Demand Reinstatement Amid Legal Tussles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of teachers in West Bengal, having lost their positions due to a Supreme Court decision, met with education department officials to negotiate reinstatement.

Despite extensive talks, the Deserving Teachers' Rights Forum withheld judgment on outcomes, pending internal discussions. Meanwhile, protests at Bikash Bhavan continue to escalate.

Amid mounting tension, demonstrators are staunchly opposed to fresh recruitment exams, deemed mandatory by the court, until talks yield a substantive resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025