Impasse in Bengal: Teachers Demand Reinstatement Amid Legal Tussles
A group of teachers in West Bengal, recently dismissed by a Supreme Court ruling, met with education officials seeking resolution. Despite extensive discussions, no conclusive outcome was reached. Tensions remain high as protestors demand reinstatement without having to take fresh exams, following a contentious mass demonstration.
Kolkata
A delegation of teachers in West Bengal, having lost their positions due to a Supreme Court decision, met with education department officials to negotiate reinstatement.
Despite extensive talks, the Deserving Teachers' Rights Forum withheld judgment on outcomes, pending internal discussions. Meanwhile, protests at Bikash Bhavan continue to escalate.
Amid mounting tension, demonstrators are staunchly opposed to fresh recruitment exams, deemed mandatory by the court, until talks yield a substantive resolution.
