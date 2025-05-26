Forging Future Warriors: OTA Partners with SRM for IT and Cybersecurity Training

The Officers Training Academy (OTA) is prioritizing the technological empowerment of its cadets by collaborating with the SRM Institute of Science and Technology. On Monday, they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer a specialized diploma course in Information Technology and Cybersecurity.

The newly designed curriculum will cover critical areas such as cybersecurity, data protection, and IT fundamentals, as outlined in a Defense release. The agreement was formalized by OTA Commandant Lt Gen Michael AJ Fernandez and SRM-IST Vice Chancellor Dr. C Muthamizh Selvan.

Lt Gen Michael Fernandez emphasized the necessity of integrating emerging technologies into modern warfare strategies and motivated the cadets to engage in continuous learning. Dr. Muthamizh Selvan noted the university's commitment to fostering innovation and flexibility, offering access to its labs for cadet projects and studies.