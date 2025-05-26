MERC 2025 Concludes: Pioneering Sustainability Goals in the AI Era

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur hosted the successful fifth edition of its academic conclave, the Management Education and Research Colloquium (MERC 2025), themed around 'Achieving Sustainability Goals in the AI Era.' This event, spanning three days, welcomed over 200 scholars from top institutions, facilitating a vibrant exchange among academia, industry experts, and policymakers.

Throughout the three days, participants engaged in a variety of academic activities including presenting 138 research papers in fields such as AI ethics, digital governance, and sustainable operations. Esteemed speakers emphasized the necessity of an efficient, inclusive governance model, and underscored the role of empowered youth for India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Exceptional leadership by IIM Kashipur faculty and the Steering Committee ensured the event's success, reinforcing the Institute's commitment to being a leader in academic excellence and active contributor to sustainability and development dialogues. The conference concluded with a strong message on the importance of academic research contributing to societal betterment and national growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)