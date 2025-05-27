Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Stand Against 'Not Found Suitable': A Battle for Reservation Equality

Rahul Gandhi alleges systemic discrimination against SC, ST, and OBC candidates using the 'Not Found Suitable' mechanism, undermining educational opportunities. He criticizes the Modi government for subverting the power of education and vows to combat anti-reservation moves with constitutional power, highlighting the need for social justice and equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:51 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold accusation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has claimed that eligible candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) are being unjustly sidelined using the 'Not Found Suitable' (NFS) designation. He argues this practice is deliberately employed to deny these groups access to education and leadership roles.

Gandhi reiterated his standpoint in a video with Delhi University Students Union members, highlighting that over 60% of reserved professor posts remain vacant due to the NFS mechanism. According to him, this obstructive strategy is not limited to a single institution but extends across IITs and Central Universities, posing an attack on both the Constitution and social justice.

Furthermore, Gandhi strongly criticized the Narendra Modi government and the RSS for what he sees as efforts to neutralize the empowering influence of education. Emphasizing the historical marginalization reflected in educational curriculums, he underscored the necessity of preserving diverse histories in educational resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

