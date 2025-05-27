US Visa Alert: Indian Students Urged to Maintain Status
The US Embassy in India warns Indian students about the potential revocation of their visas if they fail to maintain their student status. Adhering to visa terms is crucial, as evidenced by record-breaking student visa issuances. Recently, the Trump administration's actions regarding Harvard University have heightened concerns among international students.
The US Embassy in India has issued a stern warning to Indian students enrolled in American institutions, reminding them of the critical importance of adhering to their student visa terms.
Failure to maintain student status by dropping out or skipping classes could lead to visa revocation, jeopardizing future visa eligibility. This advisory comes amid record levels of student visa issuances, with over 140,000 granted in 2023 alone.
Recent tensions have been further amplified by the Trump administration's attempted revocation of Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, a decision temporarily blocked by a federal judge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
