Revolutionizing Business Education: Chandigarh University's Strategic Collaborations

Chandigarh University has partnered with KPMG and Max Healthcare Institute Ltd to offer specialized management programs, including India's first industry-integrated management program. These collaborations aim to prepare students for leadership roles in emerging sectors by providing a blend of theoretical and practical learning through advanced curriculum and global partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to revolutionize management education, Chandigarh University has forged strategic partnerships with renowned entities KPMG and Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. These collaborations aim to nurture future business leaders through innovative and industry-aligned programs.

The university will offer an MBA in Global Business Management and a BBA in Financial Technology (FinTech) through its association with KPMG. This marks India's first industry-integrated management program powered by SkillLabs, designed to produce industry-driven graduates ready to tackle real-world challenges.

Chancellor Satnam Sandhu expressed enthusiasm about the new collaborations set to elevate the educational landscape. With an emphasis on emerging sectors like healthcare and financial technology, the programs focus on experiential learning and global certifications to equip graduates with advanced skills, making them competitive in the global job market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

