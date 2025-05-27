Girls Outshine Boys in Jharkhand Class 10 Results

In a remarkable achievement for female students, the Jharkhand Academic Council announced that girls had outperformed boys in the Class 10 board examinations, declared on Tuesday.

With a pass rate of 92.38% for girls and 90.96% for boys, the results celebrate the educational strides in the region. Gitanjali from Indira Gandhi Balika High School in Hazaribag secured the top position in the state, scoring 493 out of 500 marks. Additionally, the overall pass rate increased by 1.31% compared to the previous year according to Uma Shankar Singh, Secretary of the School Education and Literacy Department.

State education minister Ramdas Soren acknowledged the dedication of the students and the enhancements made by the education department. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren offered congratulations and encouragement to those students who fell short of their goals but showed commitment and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)