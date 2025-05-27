Honoring Legacy: Infosys' Murthy Establishes Scholarship at IIMA

Infosys' founder, Narayana Murthy, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) to introduce a full-fee, inflation-adjusted scholarship.

This scholarship, set to be awarded annually, is dedicated to the student securing the highest first-year CGPA in the Post Graduate Programme (PGP), according to a press release from the institute.

Highlighting its importance, Murthy expressed his intent to honor Professor Jaswant G Krishnayya, whose contributions were pivotal in Murthy's career. The scholarship, destined to cover tuition, hostel, and additional costs for two years, will be funded for 20 years, amounting to Rs 12 crore.

Murthy hopes this initiative will inspire students toward excellence and societal impact. IIMA's chairperson, Pankaj Patel, and director, Prof Bharat Bhasker, admit the scholarship underscores Murthy's loyalty to IIMA and educational advancement.