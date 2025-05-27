Left Menu

Innovative India: The Push for Research Reforms and Education Enhancement

Governor Anandiben Patel stresses the importance of innovation in education and R&D, advocating for policy reforms and streamlined procedures. At a NITI Aayog meeting, she emphasizes supporting universities for global competition and the significance of research, while calling for effective implementation of the National Education Policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:36 IST
Innovative India: The Push for Research Reforms and Education Enhancement
Uttar Pradesh Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel highlighted the crucial role innovation plays in education and research, during a meeting on 'Ease of Doing Research and Development' hosted by NITI Aayog. She asserted the need for comprehensive policy reforms and simplified administrative processes to bolster India's R&D ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering of eminent scientists and academicians, Patel underscored the excessive administrative burdens that hinder scientific progress. She pointed to the achievements of Uttar Pradesh's universities in the QS Asia Rankings and their readiness for global competition as a testament to their growing academic strength.

Patel called for a culture of innovation within universities and the integration of research into curricula. Stressing the importance of research grant disbursements and linking universities to early education centers, she advocated for a sensitive and group-based approach to education innovation and national development.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025