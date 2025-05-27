Innovative India: The Push for Research Reforms and Education Enhancement

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel highlighted the crucial role innovation plays in education and research, during a meeting on 'Ease of Doing Research and Development' hosted by NITI Aayog. She asserted the need for comprehensive policy reforms and simplified administrative processes to bolster India's R&D ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering of eminent scientists and academicians, Patel underscored the excessive administrative burdens that hinder scientific progress. She pointed to the achievements of Uttar Pradesh's universities in the QS Asia Rankings and their readiness for global competition as a testament to their growing academic strength.

Patel called for a culture of innovation within universities and the integration of research into curricula. Stressing the importance of research grant disbursements and linking universities to early education centers, she advocated for a sensitive and group-based approach to education innovation and national development.