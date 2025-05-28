Left Menu

Teacher Arrested in Maldives for Allegedly Injuring Student

An Indian teacher in the Maldives has been arrested for allegedly dislocating an 11-year-old student's finger. The incident occurred at a school on Kandoodhoo island in Thaa Atoll. The teacher was accused of twisting the student's finger after being struck by a water bottle.

An Indian educator was taken into custody in the Maldives on accusations of twisting and dislocating a student's finger, media reports revealed Wednesday.

The alleged incident took place on Monday at a school located on Kandoodhoo island within Thaa Atoll, according to news portal edition.mv.

The unnamed teacher was detained on Tuesday following a court directive, though his remand was not prolonged. The injury reportedly happened after the teacher was hit by the student's water bottle.

