Teacher Arrested Amid School Closure Over Harassment and Irregularities

A teacher from a private school has been arrested for sexually harassing a student. The school has been sealed due to permitting irregularities, operating classes beyond allowed limits. Shehzad, the accused, faces charges under the BNS and POCSO Act.

Updated: 29-05-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 11:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A private school in the Budhana police station area has been sealed by the education department over alleged irregularities, according to officials. The institution, permitted to enroll students up to class 8, was found to be illegally conducting classes 9 and 10.

On Wednesday, police arrested a teacher named Shehzad, 35, following allegations of sexual harassment against a 16-year-old student. He was charged under sections 74, 75, and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Budhana Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh addressed media representatives, confirming the arrest and the initiation of an investigation into the school's practices due to the breaches in its operational permissions.

