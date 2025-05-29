Apeejay School of Management Celebrates Academic Excellence and Prestigious Rankings
Apeejay School of Management (ASM) secures top positions in the Times B-School Ranking Survey 2025, establishing itself as a leading private MBA institute in Delhi NCR. ASM's commitment to educational excellence is further reaffirmed by its notable rankings and awards in the Education World Indian Higher Education Rankings 2025–26.
Apeejay School of Management (ASM) has once again demonstrated its prowess in management education by securing top spots in the Times B-School Ranking Survey 2025. Known for its innovative PGDM programs, equivalent to an MBA, ASM is recognized as one of the premier private MBA institutions in Delhi NCR.
ASM's recent accolades result from its dedication to delivering industry-aligned curricula and fostering research and innovation. The institution has been honored in the Education World Indian Higher Education Rankings 2025–26 for its exemplary research and industry-relevant programs, highlighting its commitment to academic and professional excellence.
Strategically located in Delhi's educational hub, ASM offers students state-of-the-art facilities and global exposure. With a strong network of recruiters, ASM continues to provide unmatched career opportunities for its students, solidifying its standing as a top management college.
