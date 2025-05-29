West Bengal Teachers Seek Audience with Chief Minister Amid Job Crisis
A group of female teachers, who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court order, attempted to meet West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Denied entry, the educators are among over 1,000 demanding not to undergo the recruitment process again after clearing the 2016 exams. Their plea remains unheard.
- Country:
- India
In a desperate move, five female teachers tried to secure a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the invalidation of their jobs by a recent Supreme Court order. Despite their attempts, they were unable to gain an audience without a formal appointment.
Part of a larger group of over 1,000 educators from the 'Deserving Teachers Right Forum,' the women have been staging a sit-in for 22 days outside the state Education department headquarters. They are calling for exemption from a fresh recruitment process after having cleared the 2016 SSC exams.
Chief Minister Banerjee had announced the SSC's notification for filling over 40,000 teaching and non-teaching posts. However, the fate of the 25,753 employees whose jobs were invalidated remains uncertain as the recruitment notifications are expected by May 30.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Exposes Fraudulent Land Dispute Ruling
Justice B.R. Gavai: A New Era for India's Supreme Court
Breaking Barriers: Justice Gavai's Historic Supreme Court Journey
Supreme Court Holds Off on Urgent Plea Against Justice Varma Amid Cash Discovery Row
Supreme Court Defers Hearing on Election Commissioner's Appointment Controversy