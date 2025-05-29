West Bengal Teachers Seek Audience with Chief Minister Amid Job Crisis

In a desperate move, five female teachers tried to secure a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the invalidation of their jobs by a recent Supreme Court order. Despite their attempts, they were unable to gain an audience without a formal appointment.

Part of a larger group of over 1,000 educators from the 'Deserving Teachers Right Forum,' the women have been staging a sit-in for 22 days outside the state Education department headquarters. They are calling for exemption from a fresh recruitment process after having cleared the 2016 SSC exams.

Chief Minister Banerjee had announced the SSC's notification for filling over 40,000 teaching and non-teaching posts. However, the fate of the 25,753 employees whose jobs were invalidated remains uncertain as the recruitment notifications are expected by May 30.

