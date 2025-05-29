Left Menu

West Bengal Teachers Seek Audience with Chief Minister Amid Job Crisis

A group of female teachers, who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court order, attempted to meet West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Denied entry, the educators are among over 1,000 demanding not to undergo the recruitment process again after clearing the 2016 exams. Their plea remains unheard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:27 IST
West Bengal Teachers Seek Audience with Chief Minister Amid Job Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a desperate move, five female teachers tried to secure a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the invalidation of their jobs by a recent Supreme Court order. Despite their attempts, they were unable to gain an audience without a formal appointment.

Part of a larger group of over 1,000 educators from the 'Deserving Teachers Right Forum,' the women have been staging a sit-in for 22 days outside the state Education department headquarters. They are calling for exemption from a fresh recruitment process after having cleared the 2016 SSC exams.

Chief Minister Banerjee had announced the SSC's notification for filling over 40,000 teaching and non-teaching posts. However, the fate of the 25,753 employees whose jobs were invalidated remains uncertain as the recruitment notifications are expected by May 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025