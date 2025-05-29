US Visa Revocation Spurs International Student Exodus
Following a US decision to revoke visas of some Chinese students, the bilateral tensions between the US and China have intensified. The move is seen as a new version of the Chinese Exclusion Act. Amidst the uncertainty, Hong Kong has positioned itself as an attractive option for affected students.
Chinese students studying in the United States are in a state of uncertainty after the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, declared the revocation of visas for some students. The announcement specifically targets those in critical fields and individuals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
As the second-largest source of international students in the US, China accounts for over 270,000 students during the 2023-2024 school year. Criticism of the policy emphasizes its resemblance to past exclusionary acts against Chinese citizens and highlights existing tensions between the two nations.
Hong Kong is seizing the opportunity presented by this policy shift. The region's government is actively inviting international students to relocate, assuring them support and a robust academic environment. Meanwhile, some affected students explore alternative study locations in countries like the UK and Australia.
