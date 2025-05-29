Left Menu

US Visa Revocation Spurs International Student Exodus

Following a US decision to revoke visas of some Chinese students, the bilateral tensions between the US and China have intensified. The move is seen as a new version of the Chinese Exclusion Act. Amidst the uncertainty, Hong Kong has positioned itself as an attractive option for affected students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:48 IST
US Visa Revocation Spurs International Student Exodus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese students studying in the United States are in a state of uncertainty after the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, declared the revocation of visas for some students. The announcement specifically targets those in critical fields and individuals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

As the second-largest source of international students in the US, China accounts for over 270,000 students during the 2023-2024 school year. Criticism of the policy emphasizes its resemblance to past exclusionary acts against Chinese citizens and highlights existing tensions between the two nations.

Hong Kong is seizing the opportunity presented by this policy shift. The region's government is actively inviting international students to relocate, assuring them support and a robust academic environment. Meanwhile, some affected students explore alternative study locations in countries like the UK and Australia.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025