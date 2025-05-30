Left Menu

Massive Teacher Recruitment Drive Launched by WBSSC

The West Bengal School Service Commission announced a recruitment drive for 35,726 teachers for state-aided schools in accordance with a Supreme Court directive. The positions include 23,312 for classes 9-10 and 12,514 for classes 11-12. The application process is set for June 16-17, with final steps expected by the end of the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:21 IST
Massive Teacher Recruitment Drive Launched by WBSSC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has unveiled plans to recruit 35,726 teachers for state-aided schools, following a Supreme Court mandate. This recruitment process aims to fill vacancies in both secondary and higher secondary educational levels.

The drive will create opportunities for 23,312 teachers in classes 9-10 and 12,514 teachers in classes 11-12. The online application window is scheduled from June 16 at 5 pm to June 17 at 5 pm, presenting a narrow timeframe for aspirants.

The Supreme Court, noting irregularities in past appointments, has dictated the completion of this recruitment process by December 31, 2024. This decision follows a legal pronouncement by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, emphasizing adherence to fair practices.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025