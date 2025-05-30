Massive Teacher Recruitment Drive Launched by WBSSC
The West Bengal School Service Commission announced a recruitment drive for 35,726 teachers for state-aided schools in accordance with a Supreme Court directive. The positions include 23,312 for classes 9-10 and 12,514 for classes 11-12. The application process is set for June 16-17, with final steps expected by the end of the year.
In an unprecedented move, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has unveiled plans to recruit 35,726 teachers for state-aided schools, following a Supreme Court mandate. This recruitment process aims to fill vacancies in both secondary and higher secondary educational levels.
The drive will create opportunities for 23,312 teachers in classes 9-10 and 12,514 teachers in classes 11-12. The online application window is scheduled from June 16 at 5 pm to June 17 at 5 pm, presenting a narrow timeframe for aspirants.
The Supreme Court, noting irregularities in past appointments, has dictated the completion of this recruitment process by December 31, 2024. This decision follows a legal pronouncement by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, emphasizing adherence to fair practices.
