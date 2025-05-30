Goa Achieves 100% Literacy: A Milestone in India's Education Journey

In a significant milestone for India's educational landscape, Goa has achieved 100% literacy under the ambit of the ULLAS Nav Bharat Literacy Programme, as announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday.

This central government initiative, known formally as the Understanding for Lifelong Learning for All in Society (ULLAS), integrates the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020, targeting literacy for individuals above the age of 15 who missed formal education.

During an event marking Goa's 39th statehood day, Sawant lauded the collective efforts to enhance the education sector, joining forces with NEP 2020 to bring about this result, while also emphasizing the importance the state places on its cultural heritage and citizen happiness.

