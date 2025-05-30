Delhi's Education Revolution: Scholarships and Support for All

In a bid to mark 100 days in governance, the BJP-led Delhi government distributed scholarships to students under the Delhi Higher and Technical Education Support Scheme, spotlighting its commitment to educational equity and financial inclusion.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, alongside Education Minister Ashish Sood, recognised scholars at Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women during a special event organised by the Directorate of Higher Education. The initiative aims to support economically meritorious students, with 1,305 scholarships backed by a Rs 19 crore allocation.

The administration announced a Rs 20,000 crore budget commitment for education, covering various aspects such as infrastructure, digital learning, and student empowerment, emphasizing the empowerment of students as future leaders.