Karnataka's Education Crisis: Urgent Reforms to Boost School Performance

Facing a crisis in educational outcomes, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has mandated immediate intervention in districts lagging behind in secondary school performance. During a crucial meeting, Siddaramaiah urged district officials to take accountability for pass rates below 60% in SSLC exams.

The Chief Minister insisted that excuses like teacher shortages are unacceptable. Instead, he pressed for active engagement from Deputy Directors of Public Instruction and district secretaries, including monitoring teacher performance to ensure improvement across the state.

Siddaramaiah also demanded expedited execution of the Viveka scheme for constructing schoolrooms and questioned delays despite the release of funds. Increasing declining enrollment in government schools was highlighted, with measures urged to prevent this trend by engaging with parents and enhancing student facilities.

