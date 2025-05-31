Left Menu

Karnataka's Education Crisis: Urgent Reforms to Boost School Performance

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has directed notices to be issued to Deputy Directors of Public Instruction in districts where secondary exam pass rates are below 60%. Emphasizing the responsibility of officials, Siddaramaiah urged swift action to improve results and address declining enrollment in government schools across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-05-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 17:34 IST
Facing a crisis in educational outcomes, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has mandated immediate intervention in districts lagging behind in secondary school performance. During a crucial meeting, Siddaramaiah urged district officials to take accountability for pass rates below 60% in SSLC exams.

The Chief Minister insisted that excuses like teacher shortages are unacceptable. Instead, he pressed for active engagement from Deputy Directors of Public Instruction and district secretaries, including monitoring teacher performance to ensure improvement across the state.

Siddaramaiah also demanded expedited execution of the Viveka scheme for constructing schoolrooms and questioned delays despite the release of funds. Increasing declining enrollment in government schools was highlighted, with measures urged to prevent this trend by engaging with parents and enhancing student facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

