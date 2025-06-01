Left Menu

IIT Delhi Unveils Innovative BS in Chemistry Program

IIT Delhi will launch its first Bachelor of Science program, a BS in Chemistry, from 2025. This interdisciplinary initiative aims to merge foundational science and engineering, producing versatile graduates poised to tackle global industry challenges. Entry will be through JEE (Advanced), with opportunities for minors in other departments.

In a significant academic development, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will introduce a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the 2025 academic session. Officials announced this move as the institute's first foray into offering an undergraduate science degree.

S Nagendran, head of chemistry at IIT Delhi, highlighted that the program seeks to embrace interdisciplinarity early in students' education. This approach aims to blend comprehensive chemistry training with necessary engineering fundamentals.

The rigorous curriculum, accessible via JEE (Advanced), will prepare students for diverse industries, including pharmaceuticals and petrochemicals, through a modern, solution-driven educational framework.

