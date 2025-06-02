Mizoram Schools Shut Down Amid Torrential Rains and Landslides
Mizoram schools were closed on Monday following heavy rain that caused landslides, waterlogging, and infrastructural damage. State authorities declared the closure based on warnings from the India Meteorological Department. A meeting led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma focused on preventive measures and fund allocation for disaster management and restoration efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 02-06-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 11:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Heavy rainfall in Mizoram led to the closure of schools across the state on Monday, as authorities grappled with landslides, mudslides, and rockfalls.
State government officials, under the guidance of Chief Minister Lalduhoma, convened an emergency meeting to address the crisis, emphasizing the necessity for improved construction standards and disaster funding.
With 60 homes destroyed and over 200 landslides reported, efforts to restore power and water supply are ongoing, as the region braces for further adverse weather conditions.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bengaluru Battered: Heavy Rains Cause Chaos and Waterlogging
Bengaluru Drenched: City Paralyzed by Heavy Rains and Traffic Chaos
Karnataka Under Yellow Alert: Heavy Rains Batter Bengaluru
Bengaluru Faces Waterlogging Crisis as Heavy Rainfall Continues
Tamil Nadu Braces for Southwest Monsoon: CM Stalin's Measures to Counter Heavy Rainfall