Mizoram Schools Shut Down Amid Torrential Rains and Landslides

Heavy rainfall in Mizoram led to the closure of schools across the state on Monday, as authorities grappled with landslides, mudslides, and rockfalls.

State government officials, under the guidance of Chief Minister Lalduhoma, convened an emergency meeting to address the crisis, emphasizing the necessity for improved construction standards and disaster funding.

With 60 homes destroyed and over 200 landslides reported, efforts to restore power and water supply are ongoing, as the region braces for further adverse weather conditions.