Controversy at MIT: Graduation Ban for Anti-War Speech
Megha Vemuri, an Indian-American MIT student, was barred from attending her graduation ceremony after a speech against the war in Gaza. MIT leadership claims she misled organizers and led a protest from the stage. The incident has sparked debates on free expression and academic freedom.
An Indian-American student at MIT, Megha Vemuri, was barred from her graduation ceremony for speaking out against the Gaza war, according to reports.
Vemuri, the class president for 2025, was informed that she couldn't attend the event after delivering the controversial speech. MIT confirmed the prohibition, emphasizing their support for free expression while maintaining the disciplinary action due to Vemuri's conduct during the event.
The repercussions of Vemuri's speech have ignited discussions on academic freedom, with the Council on American-Islamic Relations condemning MIT's decision. College campuses are navigating similar challenges on free speech amid rising tensions and accusations of antisemitism across the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
