Rajit Gupta Tops IIT JEE Advanced: Breaking Records and Barriers

Rajit Gupta from the Delhi zone has clinched the top position in the IIT JEE Advanced, according to results released on Monday.

The examination was conducted by IIT Kanpur, with 1,80,422 candidates appearing. Of these, 54,378 qualified, including 9,404 females. Gupta scored a remarkable 332 out of 360, leading the Common Rank List.

Devdutta Majhi, the highest-ranking female candidate from the Kharagpur zone, secured the 16th position overall with 312 marks. Notably, out of 116 foreign participants, 13 qualified.

(With inputs from agencies.)