Over 40 lakh students return to schools in Kerala after two-month-long summer vacation

Over 40 lakh children on Monday returned to schools in Kerala with educational institutions reopening in the state after a two-month-long summer vacation.

Though the state had experienced heavy rain situations in the majority of districts in the previous week due to the onset of the southwest monsoon, Kerala generally experienced comparatively good weather on Monday morning.

Schools in cities and villages alike witnessed a rush of enthusiastic children returning with new books, bags and uniforms marking their new academic year.

Teachers decorated their respective schools with festoons, balloons and coconut leaves to give a grand welcome to the students.

In many educational institutions, school authorities and parent-teacher associations organised live beating of drums and percussion to welcome newcomers.

According to figures, over two lakh children joined the first standard across Kerala in government and aided sectors. The exact figures would be available only later, official sources said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the ''Praveshanotsavam 2026-26'', the formal reopening of the school, by lighting a traditional lamp in a function held in a state-run higher secondary school in Alappuzha.

In the culturally rich event, the CM also launched the state-level distribution of study materials.

During his address, Vijayan said children should be able to imbibe wisdom and discernment beyond knowledge through education.

''We should approach everything with critical intelligence. Secular thinking and democratic consciousness should be instilled in the minds of children. That should be the objective of education,'' he said.

Besides children, teachers should also be ready to be updated themselves with fresh knowledge and inputs, the CM further said.

All schools should carry out a coordinated effort to create an atmosphere of curiosity and inquisitiveness to allay the fears and concerns of students, he added.

Vijayan also detailed the comprehensive changes being implemented by the state government during the new academic year.

The Chief Minister said that a master plan would be prepared by June 15 with the objective of enhancing academic excellence.

''Along with infrastructure development, the main focus of the new year will be on improving the efficiency of academic standards in schools, and for this, all institutions will complete their academic master plan before June 15,'' he said.

There would also be a major change in valuation method from this year, he said, adding that steps are underway to bring the entire school system under a single umbrella.

The CM pointed out that five lakh children dropped out of the state-run schools in 2016. At least a thousand schools were closed down, citing unprofitability during that time.

From those circumstances, the state government has scripted new chapters in the history of education in the last nine years by launching smart schools and smart classrooms and implementing infrastructure development worth Rs 5,000 crore, Vijayan added.

Besides the CM, general education minister V Sivankutty and Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan and other people's representatives were also present during the function.

The state government introduced several new changes, including time changes for high schools and value-based education in the new academic year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)