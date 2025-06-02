Left Menu

Pakistan invites Sikh pilgrims to attend two events in Lahore this month

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 02-06-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 22:18 IST
Pakistan has invited Sikh pilgrims from around the world, including India, to attend two Sikh events in Lahore this month, an official said on Monday, amid tensions between the two countries.

"Death anniversaries of Guru Arjan Dev Ji (Jor Mela) and Maharaja Ranjit Singh will be observed on June 16 and 29, respectively, in Lahore,'' Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesperson Ghulam Mohayuddin told PTI.

''For both events, Sikh pilgrims from around the world, including India, are invited," he added.

The EPTB is a statutory board that manages religious properties and shrines of Hindus and Sikhs who had migrated to India following the partition.

According to the schedule the ETPB issued, the main religious ceremony, including the Bhog Akhand Path Sahib ritual, will be held on June 16 at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Lahore.

The main ceremony at the samadhi of Maharaja Ranjit Singh will be held on June 29. Last year, over 800 and 450 Sikhs had come to Pakistan to attend the two events, respectively. Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions. The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

