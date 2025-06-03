How is vocational education today forging the craftspeople of tomorrow?
How is vocational education today forging the craftspeople of tomorrow
Finding Answers in China from China.org.cn: As China's economic structure continues to upgrade, the demand for new-type skilled workers is growing rapidly. Vocational education is gaining increasing social recognition. How is vocational education developing in China? Can it meet the needs of the times and cultivate high-caliber technical professionals? In this episode, Sinologist Elsbeth van Paridon, also an editor at CICG Americas, travels to Jiangsu — one of China's economic powerhouse provinces — to find the answers.
How is vocational education today forging the craftspeople of tomorrow? https://youtu.be/nVBjLw1tXsk
