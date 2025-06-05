Left Menu

Harvard's International Student Crisis: A Battle for Education and Independence

The sudden policy changes by the Trump administration have left nearly 6,800 international students at Harvard, including 800 of Indian origin, in a state of uncertainty. The university is battling the government's decision legally as its international student body's future hangs in balance.

  • United States

The sudden revocation of legal status for international students by the Trump administration has sent shockwaves through Harvard University. Pratyush Rawal and his fellow students found themselves in distress, facing an uncertain future with their dreams hanging in the balance.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's withdrawal of Harvard's certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Programme has impacted nearly 6,800 students, threatening their legal status. Harvard quickly responded with a legal battle to challenge the decision, as these students form a significant portion of the institution's total student body.

As the legal saga unfolds, anxiety prevails among students and researchers. The university faces compounding challenges, including potential losses in federal funding and a climate of fear among its diaspora community. Harvard's struggle represents a broader narrative of international education and policy clashes.

