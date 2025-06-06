Left Menu

The Trump Administration's Impact on Ivy League International Student Enrollment

The Trump administration's restrictions on foreign student visas pose threats to Ivy League schools like Harvard University, where international students form a substantial part of the student body. The move could affect the revenue and global competitiveness of these institutions, which have long relied on international enrollment.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Foreign student enrollment at Harvard University has surged over the past three decades, increasing from 11% to 26% of the student body today.

This growing international attendance, a trend among prestigious U.S. universities, is now under attack by President Donald Trump, who aims to use border control to reform American higher education.

Trump's recent directive bars foreign students from entering to attend Harvard, triggering a legal challenge from the university and posing risks for other U.S. colleges with substantial foreign student populations.

