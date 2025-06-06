The Trump Administration's Impact on Ivy League International Student Enrollment

Foreign student enrollment at Harvard University has surged over the past three decades, increasing from 11% to 26% of the student body today.

This growing international attendance, a trend among prestigious U.S. universities, is now under attack by President Donald Trump, who aims to use border control to reform American higher education.

Trump's recent directive bars foreign students from entering to attend Harvard, triggering a legal challenge from the university and posing risks for other U.S. colleges with substantial foreign student populations.

