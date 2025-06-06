Judge Blocks Trump's Proclamation Against Harvard Foreign Students

A federal judge on Thursday issued a temporary injunction against a proclamation by President Donald Trump meant to bar incoming foreign students from entering the United States to attend Harvard University.

The presidential order, issued a day prior, was perceived as the Trump administration's attempt to sever Harvard University from a significant portion of its student body, crucial for its extensive research and scholarship efforts. Earlier that day, Harvard filed a legal suit seeking to overturn the decision, labeling it an unlawful retaliation for the university's non-compliance with White House directives.

In a revised legal complaint filed on Thursday, Harvard contended that President Trump was trying to sidestep an existing court order by enforcing this new proclamation.

