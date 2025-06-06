Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump's Proclamation Against Harvard Foreign Students

A federal judge temporarily halted President Trump's proclamation banning foreign students from entering the US to attend Harvard. The university challenged the order, claiming it was illegal retaliation for not complying with White House demands. Harvard amended its lawsuit, arguing the maneuver circumvented a previous court ruling.

A federal judge on Thursday issued a temporary injunction against a proclamation by President Donald Trump meant to bar incoming foreign students from entering the United States to attend Harvard University.

The presidential order, issued a day prior, was perceived as the Trump administration's attempt to sever Harvard University from a significant portion of its student body, crucial for its extensive research and scholarship efforts. Earlier that day, Harvard filed a legal suit seeking to overturn the decision, labeling it an unlawful retaliation for the university's non-compliance with White House directives.

In a revised legal complaint filed on Thursday, Harvard contended that President Trump was trying to sidestep an existing court order by enforcing this new proclamation.

