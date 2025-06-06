Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds NEET-PG 2025 Exam Schedule Amid Controversy

The Supreme Court permitted the National Board of Examination to conduct the NEET-PG 2025 exam on August 3 in a single shift, following guidelines issued by the court. Despite initial objections about timing, the court found the proposed date and reasons valid, emphasizing no further extensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has granted permission for the National Board of Examination (NBE) to conduct the NEET-PG 2025 exam on August 3, in compliance with the court's directives.

Initially skeptical about the NBE's request for over two months to organize the exam, a bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Augustine George Masih found the reasoning behind the August 3 date justifiable.

The court stressed that no further delays would be tolerated. The NBE, adhering to a May 30 order, noted the necessity of around 1,000 centers to facilitate a single-shift examination, emphasizing logistical complexities.

