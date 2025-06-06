Supreme Court Upholds NEET-PG 2025 Exam Schedule Amid Controversy
The Supreme Court permitted the National Board of Examination to conduct the NEET-PG 2025 exam on August 3 in a single shift, following guidelines issued by the court. Despite initial objections about timing, the court found the proposed date and reasons valid, emphasizing no further extensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:25 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has granted permission for the National Board of Examination (NBE) to conduct the NEET-PG 2025 exam on August 3, in compliance with the court's directives.
Initially skeptical about the NBE's request for over two months to organize the exam, a bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Augustine George Masih found the reasoning behind the August 3 date justifiable.
The court stressed that no further delays would be tolerated. The NBE, adhering to a May 30 order, noted the necessity of around 1,000 centers to facilitate a single-shift examination, emphasizing logistical complexities.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Cracks Down on NEET-PG Seat Blocking: Calls for Transparency and Reform
Supreme Court Demands Transparency on Judgment Uploads: A Call for Accountability
Electoral Bonds: Transparency Battle Revealed
Rajasthan High Court Halts Panchayat Restructuring Over Transparency Concerns
Public Finance Act Overhaul to Boost Fiscal Transparency and Accountability