Supreme Court Upholds NEET-PG 2025 Exam Schedule Amid Controversy

The Supreme Court has granted permission for the National Board of Examination (NBE) to conduct the NEET-PG 2025 exam on August 3, in compliance with the court's directives.

Initially skeptical about the NBE's request for over two months to organize the exam, a bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Augustine George Masih found the reasoning behind the August 3 date justifiable.

The court stressed that no further delays would be tolerated. The NBE, adhering to a May 30 order, noted the necessity of around 1,000 centers to facilitate a single-shift examination, emphasizing logistical complexities.