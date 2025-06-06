AICTE to Infuse AI Across Technical Courses

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is set to revolutionize technical education by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) across all its branches, according to its chairperson, TG Sitharam.

Although AICTE began offering a BTech program in AI and Data Science in 2017, it is now working tirelessly to embed AI in the curricula of engineering, IT, and management studies. An expert panel has already conducted three meetings to outline necessary curriculum changes, with a report expected by next month.

Once the updated curriculums are finalized, AI teaching could start next year. AICTE has also made significant strides in promoting education in Indian languages, providing 1,000 textbooks online in 12 languages which have seen 700,000 downloads. Currently, 54 institutes offer varied courses in these languages.

(With inputs from agencies.)