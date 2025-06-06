Delhi's Education Crisis: Schools Deploy Bouncers in Fee Disputes
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addresses alarming reports of schools using bouncers to intimidate parents and students over fee disputes. She emphasizes that education should focus on compassion and learning, not coercion. The Delhi government plans to implement a bill to regulate private school fees.
In an unsettling development, schools in Delhi are reportedly employing bouncers to deter parents and students amid fee disputes, a move criticized by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Education is a fundamental right, not a business, she emphasizes.
Gupta insists that children deserve nurturing and supportive learning environments. She asserts that educational institutions must cultivate spaces conducive to nation-building and instill core values, free from coercion.
In a bid to address arbitrary fee hikes by private schools, the Delhi government is preparing to introduce the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. This follows a Delhi High Court critique of schools using intimidation tactics, noting the psychological damage such practices inflict on students.
(With inputs from agencies.)
