Resolution Reached: Himachal Pradesh Teachers End 43-Day Strike

Primary teachers in Himachal Pradesh have ended their 43-day hunger strike after successful negotiations with the state government. Education Minister Rohit Thakur assured teachers that their demands would be addressed, prompting the end of the long-standing protest.

The meeting resulted in a consensus on various demands, particularly regarding the continuity in the directorate structure for primary and higher education. The government also promised to reconsider the suspension of teachers involved in the protests, ensuring their promotions remain unaffected.

Jagdish Sharma, the President of the Primary Teachers' Association, confirmed the strike's conclusion and indicated a new committee's formation. This committee will include teachers as members and oversee the governance of educational directorates, aiming to streamline operations without altering existing frameworks until further recommendations.