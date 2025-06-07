Left Menu

Controversy Over Delayed School Openings in Delhi

Atishi, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, accuses BJP government of delaying opening of new government schools to benefit private institutions. She highlights completed schools in Rohini Sector 27, Sunder Nagri, and Kirari remaining unused, urging immediate government action amid rising educational demands in crowded areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 22:21 IST
The Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, has prompted a fresh debate over educational infrastructure by highlighting the non-functional status of three newly built government schools in Rohini Sector 27, Sunder Nagri, and Kirari.

In a letter addressed to Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, Atishi claims that despite the completion of the school buildings between late 2024 and early 2025, admissions have not yet begun. These facilities were intended to relieve pressure on overcrowded schools in the area by the start of the academic year in April 2025.

Atishi alleges that by failing to operationalize these schools due to 'minor issues' such as power and water connections, the BJP government is pushing students toward private institutions. Accusing the government of being 'hand-in-glove with the private school mafia,' she insists on urgent notifications to open these schools post the summer vacation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

