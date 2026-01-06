Marwadi University Proposes ₹1,000 Cr Education Investment

Marwadi University aims to transform Gujarat's education landscape with a ₹1,000 crore Memorandum of Understanding proposed to the state government. The university is set to host the 2026 Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences, an effort to position Gujarat as a key player in global education.

The investment will enhance the university's academic infrastructure, introducing cutting-edge facilities, including advanced laboratories and a dedicated innovation and start-up center. This initiative supports local enterprises and fosters global collaboration, aligning with the Vocal for Local agenda.

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences will feature seminars and meetings with international stakeholders, focusing on sectors like AI and sustainability. This initiative continues Gujarat's legacy as a global investment hub, addressing the ambitions of Viksit Bharat@2047.