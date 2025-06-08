Rhodes Scholarship Trust to Expand Opportunities for Indian Scholars by 2028
The Rhodes Scholarship Trust plans to increase the number of scholarships for Indian students by 2028, reflecting India's large population. Currently, six scholarships are awarded annually to Indian candidates. Efforts to raise funds for additional scholarships are underway, targeting India's significant population to align with global educational opportunities.
The Rhodes Scholarship Trust is set to enhance opportunities for Indian scholars by expanding the number of scholarships available from 2028. This move aligns with the nation's vast population, as stated by the trust's CEO, Sir Richard Trainor, during his visit to India to promote applications for the 2026 academic session.
Presently, the scholarship program awards six slots annually to Indian candidates. However, with India's population reaching 1.5 billion, Trainor argues that more scholarships should be available. He emphasized the trust's ongoing efforts to raise funds to support this expansion, ensuring that financial resources cover tuition fees and living expenses for scholars.
India isn't alone in this initiative; the trust also eyes increasing scholarships for China and Africa. Rhodes Scholarship alumni, like economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia and writer Girish Karnard, highlight its transformative impact. Administered since 1903, the program recognizes students with exceptional academic performance, character, and leadership qualities.
