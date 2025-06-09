Left Menu

KITE and Navy Children School Collaborate to Revolutionize Digital Education in Kerala

Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has partnered with Navy Children School (NCS) to enhance digital education through AI. This initiative will establish AI labs, train teachers, and launch KITE's IT Club at NCS, offering students projects in coding, robotics, and access to KITE VICTERS platform.

Updated: 09-06-2025
The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has officially teamed up with Navy Children School (NCS) to accelerate digital education through artificial intelligence (AI) in Kerala. This collaboration, marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to enhance educational experiences with the integration of emerging technologies.

The joint initiative envisions the creation of AI and Robotics laboratories equipped with Free and Open Source Software (FOSS), encouraging an engaging STEM learning environment for students. KITE will also advance teacher capabilities through dedicated training programs in digital pedagogy and ICT integration, bolstering innovative classroom practices.

Moreover, the partnership will promote smart classroom technologies and introduce KITE's Little KITEs IT Club program at NCS, enabling student-led innovation in coding and robotics. Access to the KITE VICTERS platform will further allow students to engage with and showcase their digital projects, broadening their technological horizons.

